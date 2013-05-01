Routine cinacalcet for end stage kidney disease not warranted

Cinacalcet, a drug commonly given to patients with end stage kidney disease to help keep phosphorus and parathyroid blood levels within a target range and has few patient level clinical benefits and several adverse effects, suggesting that it should no longer be routinely prescribed, according to a study by international researchers published in this week's PLOS Medicine (US Public Library of Science).
These findings are important as cinacalcet has become the largest single drug cost for patients on dialysis in the US, with an annual expenditure of at least US $260 million. In the UK, prescribing costs for this drug increased by up to 33% from 2010 to 2011, with no improvement in the survival of these patients. Cinacalcet is the active ingredient of leading independent biotech firm Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Sensipar/Mimpara, which generated first quarter 2013 sales of $264 million.
In an analysis led by Giovanni Strippoli, an academic at the University of Sydney in Australia and a senior medical and research executive at Diaverum (a provider of renal services), the researchers examined the clinical effects of cinacalcet in almost 7500 patients by combining the findings from previous randomized controlled trials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze