Monday 12 January 2026

Russia approves additional indication for olokizumab in COVID-19

Biotechnology
17 June 2021
r-pharm_large

The Russia Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation has approved pathogenetic therapy of cytokine release syndrome in patients with moderate to severe new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) as an additional indication to be included in the olokizumab  SmPC.

New coronavirus infection is characterized by systemic hyper-inflammation with elevated inflammatory cytokines, damaging the body’s own tissues and organs – a condition known as a “cytokine storm,” which has been recognized as a leading cause of severity COVID-19. Many clinical evidences have indicated the importance of anti-inflammatory immunomodulation therapy in severe COVID-19 with anti-interleukin (IL)-6 monoclonal antibodies.

Olokizumab is the first in Russia novel genetically engineered biological drug developed by R-Pharm and the first approved for rheumatoid arthritis monoclonal antibody for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis with direct inhibition of interleukin-6 (IL-6) globally.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Rheumatologists lined up to tout olokizumab in RA
7 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
R-Pharm reports positive new data on RA drug olokizumab
20 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Biden boosts anti-viral research with $3 billion investment
18 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Russia reluctant to open market to foreign COVID-19 vaccines
24 September 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze