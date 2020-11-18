Sunday 11 January 2026

Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine post-registration trials started

Biotechnology
18 November 2020
coronavirus_structure_large

The post-registration trials of the peptide antigens-based EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology "Vector," have begun in Russia, head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare Anna Popova said on Tuesday during an online symposium dedicated to COVID-19 research, the state TASS news agency reported.

"We can only stop the spread [of COVID-19] through vaccination. There are enough vaccines in the world at high levels of development. Russia continues to develop and issue vaccines. On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine was registered, which has proven to be effective on the outcomes of clinical trials <…> and according to the first results of post-registration trials. On October 13, the EpiVacCorona vaccine based on peptide antigens has been registered, right now, the third stage of post-registration trials is underway," she said.

The vaccine does not contain the live virus and forms immunity due to the use of artificially synthesized peptides.

