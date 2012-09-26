Sunday 11 January 2026

Russia's Maxwell Biotech Venture Fund invests in Osteros Biomedica

Biotechnology
26 September 2012

Earlier this month, the investment committee of Maxwell Biotech Venture Fund (MBVF), founded with the participation of the Russian government’s RVC, approved the binding terms and the amount of an investment in a newly-established private Russian biotech company, Osteros Biomedica, formed for the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer-induced bone disease.

Osteros Biomedica, part of the Russian biotech holding company, Maxwell Biotech Group, is preparing to conduct a proof-of-concept clinical trial program for its first drug candidate, MBC-11, which was discovered by its USA-based partner MBC Pharma. Osteros Biomedica is the first company in MBVF’s portfolio to have licensed the global rights to an innovative drug candidate of international origin. Extensive preclinical studies demonstrated in vivo efficacy of MBC-11 during daily administration after as little as one week’s treatment. Now Osteros Biomedica aims to conduct trials in Russia to test the new drug’s efficacy and safety in humans with multiple myeloma.

New business model for Maxwell Biotech

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze