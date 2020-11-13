Russia to work with GL Rapha to produce Sputnik V

Russia has agreed terms for South Korean biotech GL Rapha to produce 150 million doses per year of its home-grown coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, has arranged for production to begin in December 2020, with a view towards supplying the vaccine from January 2021.

Sputnik V has been developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, drawing from years of experience working on vaccines for Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and for the Ebola virus.