Sunday 11 January 2026

Ryvu Therapeutics appoints Vatnak Vat-Ho as CBO

Biotechnology
26 April 2021
ryvu_large

Krakow, Poland-based oncology specialist Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU) today announced that Vatnak Vat-Ho has joined the company as chief business officer.

In his position, Mr Vat-Ho will be responsible for a wide scope of corporate and business development activities at Ryvu including strategic positioning, partnering discussions, alliance management as well as investor interactions.

Mr Vat-Ho brings to Ryvu almost 20 years of professional experience spanning pharma, biotech, as well as capital markets expertise. He spent the first 10 years of his professional career in a variety of investment banks and global equity healthcare funds, including Broadfin Capital and BMO, later moving to the pharma and biotech industry.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Ryvu Therapeutics lures Bayer exec to be its CMO
17 January 2022
Biotechnology
Galapagos and Ryvu enter research collaborate
16 April 2020
Biotechnology
Selvita split spawns oncology company Ryvu
20 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Roadblock for Ryvu's novel kinase blocker
9 April 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze