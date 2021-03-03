Safer sleep drug could break new ground in Europe

Swiss biotech Idorsia (SIX: IDIA) has submitted for European approval for daridorexant, an investigational dual orexin receptor antagonist, in the treatment of insomnia.

The Allschwil-based firm believes the drug, which works by blocking the activity of the neuropeptide orexin, could help extend sleep and improve daytime functioning for adults who suffer from the condition.

Importantly, the company hopes to improve on the safety profile of existing options, a key aspect of insomnia research given risks stemming from impairment to daytime functioning.