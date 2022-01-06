Safety worries mar mid-stage data for Huntingdon's candidate

Shares in Californian autoimmune specialist Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) slumped over 40% on Wednesday, after the firm announced interim Phase II data for its Huntington’s disease candidate ANX005.
While the company described the results as “promising” and indicated that the therapy was “generally well tolerated,” investors appear to have been spooked by the number of dropouts from the trial.
Five people discontinued treatment in the study, out of 28 participants, with three of those due to treatment-related adverse events.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze