Sales forecast for Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
9 April 2021
US biotech Novavax’ (Nasdaq: NVAX) investigational COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, is forecast to have $33.3 billion total sales for 2021–2027 and to be the second-leading vaccine candidate by peak forecast sales after BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX)/Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Comirnaty despite facing delays.

NVX-CoV2373 is expected to generate $1.8 billion sales in 2021, and have a steady growth in sales through 2027, with peak forecast sales of $7.2 billion expected in 2027, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

“The vaccine candidate has demonstrated a potent efficacy of 96.4%, which is on par with the leading vaccine candidates from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, making it a strong contender among the second wave of vaccines to enter the market. It has also been shown to be 86.3% effective against the newer UK variant, which will help boost the vaccine roll-out in the UK once approved. Additionally, the vaccine is stable and can be stored at refrigerator temperatures, which allows for wider distribution,” commented GlobalData analyst Keshalini Sabaratnam.

Biotechnology
Novavax to provide 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine for COVAX
19 February 2021
Biotechnology
Third-quarter submission now looks likely for Novavax
11 May 2021
Biotechnology
More positive Phase III data for Novavax coronavirus vaccine
14 June 2021
Biotechnology
Novavax announces strong COVID-19 vaccine booster data
6 August 2021


The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


