Sunday 11 January 2026

Samsung Biologics links with Kanaph to develop retinal disease therapies

Biotechnology
24 September 2020
samsungbiologicsbig

South Korean companies Samsung Biologics (KRK: 207940) and Kanaph Therapeutics have entered into a strategic partnership to develop KNP-301, a bi-specific Fc fusion protein intended to treat retinal diseases.

According to Kanaph Therapeutics, KNP-301 is designed to target autoimmune diseases by inhibiting the alternative pathway of the complement system. With the benefits of its bi-specific approach, it aims to successfully treat complement-mediated and angiogenesis driven retinal diseases by suppressing both C3b and VEGF simultaneously.

Under the agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide a full scope of its CDO services from cell line development, process development, non-clinical and clinical material manufacturing to investigational new drug (IND) submission. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Samsung Biologics inks multi-million-dollar supply deal with AstraZeneca
22 September 2020
Biotechnology
Turmoil for Samsung BioLogics ahead of watchdog decision on accounting oddities
13 November 2018
Biotechnology
John Rim becomes president and CEO of Samsung Biologics
17 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
HanAll Biopharma reports mixed Phase III results for tanfanercept
20 May 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze