Samsung Biologics links with Kanaph to develop retinal disease therapies

South Korean companies Samsung Biologics (KRK: 207940) and Kanaph Therapeutics have entered into a strategic partnership to develop KNP-301, a bi-specific Fc fusion protein intended to treat retinal diseases.
According to Kanaph Therapeutics, KNP-301 is designed to target autoimmune diseases by inhibiting the alternative pathway of the complement system. With the benefits of its bi-specific approach, it aims to successfully treat complement-mediated and angiogenesis driven retinal diseases by suppressing both C3b and VEGF simultaneously.
Under the agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide a full scope of its CDO services from cell line development, process development, non-clinical and clinical material manufacturing to investigational new drug (IND) submission. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze