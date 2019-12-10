Wednesday 18 March 2026

Samyang and Talix ink deal in immuno-oncology

Biotechnology
10 December 2019
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The US business of South Korea’s Samyang Biopharm has entered into a research collaboration with Belgium’s Talix Therapeutics.

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