Sangamo shoots up after Novartis gene therapies deal

Genomic medicine company Sangamo Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SGMO) closed 15% higher on Thursday.

The US biotech had announced a global licensing collaboration agreement with Novartis (NOVN: VX) to develop and commercialize gene therapies to address three neurodevelopmental targets, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

This collaboration will leverage Sangamo’s propriety genome regulation technology, zinc finger protein transcription factors (ZFP-TFs), to aim to upregulate the expression of key genes involved in neurodevelopmental disorders.