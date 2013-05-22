Sanofi and Regeneron's dupilumab shows 87% reduction in risk of asthma exacerbations

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and US biotech partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) announced that the New England Journal of Medicine published on-line the positive Phase IIa study results of dupilumab (SAR231893/REGN668) in patients with moderate-to-severe allergic asthma.
"Overall, these are the most exciting data we've seen in asthma in 20 years," said Sally Wenzel, lead investigator for the 104-patient study of dupilumab, who also presented the data yesterday (May 21) at the American Thoracic Society 2013 International Conference.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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