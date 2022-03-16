Monday 12 January 2026

Sanofi and Seagen team up on ADCs

16 March 2022
French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and US biotech company Seagen (Nasdaq: SGEN) have announced an exclusive collaboration agreement to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for up to three cancer targets.

The collaboration will use Sanofi’s monoclonal antibody (MAb) technology and Seagen’s ADC capabilities, which are widely regarded as being industry-leading. The US firm was previously known as Seattle Genetics.

John Reed, global head of Research and Development, Sanofi, said: “This collaboration will enable the synergistic combination of molecules and platforms to produce candidate medicines with the potential of bringing renewed hope to cancer patients and their families. We look forward to joining forces with Seagen to collaboratively design and develop promising medicines by advancing ADC science.”

