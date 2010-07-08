Sanofi-Aventis' potential acquisition targets assessed by Datamonitor

French pharmaceutical major Sanofi-Aventis has been very much in the news of late, with apparently strong rumors suggesting it is in the early stages of planning a reported $20 billion acquisition with the potential target thought to be USA-based.

The speculation also led to stock price volatility in a number of US drugmakers, particularly biotechs which were thought to be the French firm's target. This in turn has spurred Giles Somers, senior healthcare analyst at Datamonitor, to comment: 'Based on current market capitalizations and strategic fits, Datamonitor considers that in terms of prescription pharmaceutical companies, the unidentified target could be one of Biogen Idec, Allergan or Genzyme.'