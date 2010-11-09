Sanofi-Aventis tells takeover target Genzyme to clarify potential board actions; Genzyme sticks to its guns on value

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis (Euronext: SAN), likely keeping the doors open to its acquisition ambition, says it has sent a letter to Genzyme (Nasdaq: GENZ), the target of its $69 a share/$18.5 billion hostile takeover target (The Pharma Letters passim), calling on the company to clarify its position on a number of potential Board actions raised in Genzyme's Schedule 14D-9, and not use defensive tactics to bloc a transaction.
Genzyme has consistently stated that the Sanofi-Aventis significantly offer undervalues the company and, just last month, argued the case for a $89 a share valuation and has claimed that the Paris-based firm had indicated it was prepared to make a higher offer, which Sanofi has denied (TPL October 25).
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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