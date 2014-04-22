Sanofi divests Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine business to Aastrom

US cardiovascular drug developer Aastrom Biosciences (NasdaqCM: ASTM) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire French drug major Sanofi's (Euronext: SAN) Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine (CTRM) business.
Under the terms of the accord, Aastrom will pay $6.5 million, with $4 million payable in cash at closing and $2.5 million in the form of a promissory note. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is scheduled to close in around three weeks.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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