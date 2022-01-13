Sanofi enters deal with ABL Bio on pre-clinical Parkinson's candidate

Shares of South Korean biotech firm ABL Bio (Kosdaq: 298380) soared nearly 30% to 26,150 won yesterday, on the back of a global licensing deal with French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

ABL Bio announced an exclusive collaboration and worldwide license agreement with Sanofi to develop and commercialize ABL301, a pre-clinical stage bispecific antibody targeting alpha-synuclein and IGF1R to treat Parkinson's disease and other potential indications with enhanced blood-brain barrier (BBB) penetration.

Financial terms