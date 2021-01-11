Sunday 11 January 2026

Sanofi expands presence in immunology with up to $1.45 billion buy

11 January 2021
French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) today revealed it has entered into an agreement under which it will acquire British privately-held biotech Kymab, which is focused on immune-mediated diseases and immuno-oncology therapeutics.

The transaction will result in Sanofi having full global rights to KY1005, a fully human monoclonal antibody that has a novel mechanism of action. KY1005 binds to OX40-Ligand and has the potential to treat a wide variety of immune-mediated diseases and inflammatory disorders.

Financial terms of the transaction

