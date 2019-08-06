Sunday 11 January 2026

Sanofi eyes children's AD indication after EU adolescent approval

Biotechnology
6 August 2019
sanofi_wikimedia_big

Pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) announced European Union (EU) approval for an extension of the marketing authorization for Dupixent (dupilumab) to include adolescents 12 to 17 years of age with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Dupixent is now the only biologic approved in the EU for these patients, and won the approval based on Phase III trial results showing that it significantly improved disease extent and severity, skin clearance, and itch intensity, as well as sleep and health-related quality of life.

AD, the most common form of eczema, can have a massive impact on adolescents’ lives, including on their physical and emotional wellbeing.

