Sanofi gains rights to ProBioGen's GlymaxX technology

German contract development and manufacturing company ProBioGen has signed a commercial multi-product license agreement with French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).
Under the accord, Sanofi will integrate ProBioGen’s proprietary GlymaxX technology into its product development strategy for an undisclosed number of antibody candidates across several business units. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.
GlymaxX enables a boost of antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), consequently leading to an elevated NK cell mediated killing activity of its target cells. The GlymaxX technology adds value to the products by significantly improving their potency and potentially reducing the overall clinical doses for patients, explains ProBioGen, which most recently also licensed the technology to Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE).
