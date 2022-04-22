Sunday 11 January 2026

Sanofi offloads two CNS pipeline assets to Terran

Biotechnology
22 April 2022
2020_sanofi_big

US biotech Terran Biosciences, which is focussed on therapeutics for neurological and psychiatric diseases, has entered into an agreement with French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) for worldwide exclusive rights to develop and commercialize two late-stage CNS pipeline assets.

These therapeutics generated four Investigational New Drug (IND) applications and over 104 clinical studies involving more than 15,000 subjects across a number of CNS indications.

Terran plans to quickly advance the development of these assets for neurological and psychiatric indications, which include several novel applications where there is a large unmet medical need. This transaction represents the key next stage in the development of these promising assets.

