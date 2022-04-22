Sanofi offloads two CNS pipeline assets to Terran

US biotech Terran Biosciences, which is focussed on therapeutics for neurological and psychiatric diseases, has entered into an agreement with French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) for worldwide exclusive rights to develop and commercialize two late-stage CNS pipeline assets.

These therapeutics generated four Investigational New Drug (IND) applications and over 104 clinical studies involving more than 15,000 subjects across a number of CNS indications.

Terran plans to quickly advance the development of these assets for neurological and psychiatric indications, which include several novel applications where there is a large unmet medical need. This transaction represents the key next stage in the development of these promising assets.