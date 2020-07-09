Sunday 11 January 2026

Sanofi pens partnership on novel protein degrader therapies that could cost it $2 billion

Biotechnology
9 July 2020
US biotech Kymera Therapeutics has entered into a multi-program strategic collaboration with Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) to develop and commercialize first-in-class protein degrader therapies targeting IRAK4 in patients with immune-inflammatory diseases.

This is the second major business collaboration for Sanofi this week, adding to one with Kiadis Pharma worth a potential of nearly $1 billion to the Dutch firm, underscoring both Sanofi’s all-in approach to immune-inflammatory diseases as well as the way that the company is approaching deal-making itself.

Sanofi has previously invested in one other protein degradation company this year: Nurix Therapeutics, in a $55 million upfront in a deal with a total of $2.55 billion.

