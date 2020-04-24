Friday 20 February 2026

Sanofi poised for share of growing meningitis vaccine market

24 April 2020
French vaccines major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has won US Food and Drug Administration approval for a new quadrivalent meningococcal meningitis vaccine, MenQuadfi.

MenQuadfi, the first and only such vaccine in the USA that uses tetanus toxoid as a protein carrier, has been shown to be effective in preventing meningitis groups A, C, Y and W, in people aged two and over.

Market research indicates that the global meningococcal vaccine market could grow at a robust rate of 10%, and could be worth over $6 billion by 2029.

