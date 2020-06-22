Sanofi's avalglucosidase alfa shows meaningful results in late-onset Pompe disease

French pharma major Sanofi’s (Nasdaq: SAN) investigational enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), avalglucosidase alfa met the primary endpoint demonstrating non-inferiority in improving respiratory muscle strength, as measured by using percent-predicted forced vital capacity (FVC) in the upright position, compared to alglucosidase alfa (standard of care) in patients with late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD).
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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