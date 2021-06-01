Sanofi scraps venglustat in ADPKD

Shares in French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) looked set to close 1% lower on Tuesday after announcing an update on the venglustat clinical program.
The company said that a pivotal Phase II/III study of venglustat in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) had not met futility criteria, and Sanofi has therefore halted the clinical program in ADPKD.
The STAGED-PKD study was stopped for futility following an independent analysis of the annualized rate of change in total kidney volume (TKV) in patients receiving venglustat compared to placebo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
