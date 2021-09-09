Sanofi shares suffer on rilzabrutinib setback

French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has announced that the Phase III PEGASUS trial evaluating rilzabrutinib to treat pemphigus, a rare autoimmune skin condition, did bv meet its primary or key secondary endpoints.

Shares in Sanofi were 2% lower by lunchtime on Thursday, when the results were announced.

On the bright side, rilzabrutinib’s safety profile remained consistent with previous results and no new safety signals were identified. Sanofi gained rights to the drug along with its $3.68 billion acquisition of Principia Biopharma last year.