Sanofi snaps up US biotech to expand I-O portfolio

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) late Friday revealed it has acquired Tidal Therapeutics, a privately owned, pre-clinical stage biotech company with a novel mRNA-based approach for in vivo reprogramming of immune cells.
The new technology platform will expand Sanofi’s research capabilities in both immuno-oncology and inflammatory diseases, while likely having broad applicability to other disease areas as well.
Sanofi acquired Tidal Therapeutics, which was formed in 2019 and spun out from LabCentral, for an upfront payment of $160 million and up to $310 million on the achievement of certain milestones.
