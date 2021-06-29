Sanofi spending big to catch up in mRNA vaccines

French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has made a statement of intent in the mRNA vaccines space.
The group has announced that it will invest approximately 400 million euros ($476 million) annually in a first-of-its kind vaccines mRNA Center of Excellence.
"This massive new investment clearly puts us in the race to develop next-generation vaccines where mRNA technologies can have greatest impact"There will be 400 dedicated employees integrating end-to-end mRNA vaccine capabilities with dedicated R&D, digital, and chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) teams across sites at Cambridge, Massachussets and Marcy l’Etoile, Lyon, France.
The center will enable acceleration of the vaccines mRNA portfolio developed through the Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO) collaboration established with Sanofi in 2018 and expanded in 2020.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze