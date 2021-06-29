Monday 12 January 2026

Sanofi spending big to catch up in mRNA vaccines

Biotechnology
29 June 2021
French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has made a statement of intent in the mRNA vaccines space.

The group has announced that it will invest approximately 400 million euros ($476 million) annually in a first-of-its kind vaccines mRNA Center of Excellence.

"This massive new investment clearly puts us in the race to develop next-generation vaccines where mRNA technologies can have greatest impact"There will be 400 dedicated employees integrating end-to-end mRNA vaccine capabilities with dedicated R&D, digital, and chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) teams across sites at Cambridge, Massachussets and Marcy l’Etoile, Lyon, France.

The center will enable acceleration of the vaccines mRNA portfolio developed through the Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO) collaboration established with Sanofi in 2018 and expanded in 2020.

