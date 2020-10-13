Sunday 11 January 2026

Sanofi strengthens case for Dupixent in children with asthma

Biotechnology
13 October 2020
sanofi-regeneron-big

A pivotal Phase III trial of Dupixent (dupilumab) met its primary and all key secondary endpoints in children aged six to 11 years with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma.

In a broad type two inflammatory asthma patient population, defined as having elevated eosinophils (EOS) or elevated fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), the Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) drug added to standard of care significantly reduced asthma attacks and improved lung function, as early as two weeks after the first dose, compared to standard of care alone.

"Children with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma often struggle to breathe, largely because of their impaired lung function, and this can have a serious impact on their quality of life"More than 90% of children in the trial had at least one concurrent type two inflammatory condition including atopic dermatitis and eosinophilic esophagitis. Safety results from the clinical trial were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Dupixent in patients aged 12 years and older with moderate-to-severe asthma.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gossamer shares plummet after latest DP2 drug setback
13 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
NICE recommends Sanofi's Sarclisa in multiple myeloma
15 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi shares suffer as sales miss estimates
29 October 2020
Biotechnology
Dupixent on a roll with more positive data
17 May 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze