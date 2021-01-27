Sanofi to help BioNTech in manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) today revealed it has entered into an agreement with Germany’s BioNTech (Euronext: BNTX) under which Sanofi will support manufacturing and supply of BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The BNT162b2 vaccine is being co-developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and earlier this month the companies announced that their proposed up-scaling of manufacturing capacity at the Puurs, Belgium, facility would result in a temporary reduction in the number of doses they could deliver.

Sanofi will provide BioNTech access to its established infrastructure and expertise to produce over 125 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe. Initial supplies will originate from Sanofi’s production facilities in Frankfurt from the summer of 2021.