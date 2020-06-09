Sanofi too looks to Suzhou for biotech opportunity

It has been a busy day for oncology collaborations between biotechs in Suzhou, China, and pharma majors in Europe.

As Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) reveals details of a new tie-up with Roche (ROG: SIX), another biotech from the city, Alphamab Oncology (HKEX: 9966), has announced a project with Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

The French firm will work with Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alphamab, to test KN026 in combination with Taxotere (docetaxel) in HER2+ breast cancer.