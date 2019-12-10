Wednesday 25 March 2026

Sanofi wins $226 million contract to boost US vaccine supply

Biotechnology
10 December 2019
hhsbig

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is boosting capacity to produce recombinant influenza vaccine in the USA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Flublok to be used as part of the UK's 2020/21 seasonal flu program
23 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
HHS awards $2.27 billion grants to help Americans access HIV/AIDS care and meds
26 October 2019
Biotechnology
Emergent Biosolutions sees shares rocket on HHS deal
4 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi halts diabetes and CV research, Dupixent and vaccines take center stage
10 December 2019


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Cellgenes raises over $14m to advance stem cell pipeline
Biotechnology
Cellgenes raises over $14m to advance stem cell pipeline
25 March 2026
Biotechnology
Viz.ai teams up with Alnylam in cardiac amyloidosis
25 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Next steps in Takeda’s aims to accelerate future growth outlook
25 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Shionogi to buy out Apnimed stake in JV
25 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Chinese endorsement for Cevira
25 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Yatiri Bio gains exclusive option to in-license Oscotec’s denfivontinib in AML
25 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk, TUL advance triple agonist after Phase II data
25 March 2026


Company Spotlight

Karyopharm Therapeutics
A Massachusetts-based commercial-stage oncology company, Karyopharm Therapeutics is built around XPO1 inhibition and is using marketed selinexor revenue plus pivotal late-stage studies to try to expand its position in hematologic malignancies and gynecologic cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Cellgenes raises over $14m to advance stem cell pipeline
25 March 2026
Viz.ai teams up with Alnylam in cardiac amyloidosis
25 March 2026
UCB selects Georgia for new US biologics facility; ~$5B economic impact
25 March 2026
Abivax appoints three key executives
24 March 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze