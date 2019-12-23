Thursday 12 February 2026

Sarepta to earn more than $1 billion on Duchenne candidate deal

Biotechnology
23 December 2019
sarepta-big

Shares of US biotech Sarepta Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRPT) were up 9% at $138 in pre-market trading today, after announcing the signing of a licensing agreement providing Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) with exclusive commercial rights to SRP-9001 (AAVrh74.MHCK7.micro-dystrophin),  Sarepta’s investigational gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), outside the USA.

Under the terms of the accord, Sarepta will receive an upfront payment of $750million in cash and $400 million in equity. In addition, Sarepta is eligible to receive regulatory and sales milestones, and royalties on net sales. Roche and Sarepta will equally share global development expenses.

Earlier this month, Roche finally closed a $4.3 billion deal to acquire Sparks Therapeutics, underscoring the growing appetite among large drugmakers for gene therapies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sarepta wagers $72.5 on neuromuscular disease collaboration
22 June 2020
Biotechnology
Firms test new use for enzyme technology
2 July 2020
Biotechnology
Blow for Sarepta as FDA rejects Duchenne candidate
20 August 2019
Biotechnology
Sarepta opts to acquire research partner Myonexus
28 February 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Why global investors are turning to Egyptian pharma: a plant-level perspective from Zeta Pharma Egypt
Pharmaceutical
Why global investors are turning to Egyptian pharma: a plant-level perspective from Zeta Pharma Egypt
11 February 2026
Biotechnology
Citius inks EU distribution agreement for CTCL treatment
11 February 2026
Generics
Aspire strengthens European footprint with Caragen buy
11 February 2026
Biotechnology
Neogap capital raise for clinical development of personalized immunotherapy
11 February 2026
Biotechnology
Upstream Bio battered despite positive new verekitug data
11 February 2026
Biotechnology
Change at the top aimed at ending CSL struggles
11 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Rentschler names Veit Bergendahl as new COO
11 February 2026

Company Spotlight

Kailera Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on obesity and weight management, with a pipeline of injectable and oral GLP-1–based therapies spanning multiple mechanisms and dosing formats.


More Features in Biotechnology

Citius inks EU distribution agreement for CTCL treatment
11 February 2026
Neogap capital raise for clinical development of personalized immunotherapy
11 February 2026
Upstream Bio battered despite positive new verekitug data
11 February 2026
Change at the top aimed at ending CSL struggles
11 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze