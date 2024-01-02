Sareum partner CPF inks deal to out-license SRA737

UK-based biotech Sareum Holdings (AIM: SAR) saw its shares gain 18% to 70.00 pence by early afternoon after it announced that is co-development partner, the CRT Pioneer Fund (CPF), has entered into a development and commercialization licence agreement for SRA737 with a private biopharma company based in the USA.
Under the terms of the accord, an immediate upfront payment of $0.5 million is due to CPF. An additional fee made up of up to $1.0 million cash and 500,000 shares in the licensee company may be payable upon the sooner of 12 months following the signing of the licensing agreement, or the licensee company achieving certain commercial and material financing objectives.
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