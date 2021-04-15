SciNeuro Pharma inks antibody licensing deal with Lilly

China’s SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals has entered into an exclusive license agreement with US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) for the development and commercialization of alpha-synuclein targeted antibody therapies in Greater China, which includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Under the terms of the accord, SciNeuro has obtained an exclusive license to alpha-synuclein targeted antibodies developed by Lilly, within Greater China. Lilly will receive an undisclosed upfront cash payment, in addition to downstream milestones and royalties on products developed and commercialized by SciNeuro. Lilly retains all rights outside Greater China.

SciNeuro launched in December 2020 with a $100 million Series A financing co-led by Lilly Asia Ventures Fund and Arch Venture Partners.