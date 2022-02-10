Seagen's shares down as guidance disappoints

Shares of US biotech Seagen (Nasdaq: SGEN) slumped more than 14% to $121.56 in early trading today, following the company’s release of financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after markets closed on Wednesday.

Overall, Seagen had strong sales across all the key products. However, 2022 guidance was a concern for some investors. For 2022, Seagen expects total revenue excluding Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) sales to reach between $1.665 and $1.745 billion compared to $2.2 billion consensus forecasts.

Total revenues in the fourth quarter and full year were $429.9 million and $1.574 billion, respectively, down 28.5% compared to $601.3 million and down 27.5% from $2.176 billion for the same periods in 2020.