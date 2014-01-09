Seattle Genetics expands cancer drug collaboration with AbbVie

US biotech firm Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN) says it has further expanded its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) collaboration with US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The news saw Seattle’s shares gain 2.6% to $41.04 on Wednesday (January 8).

Under the expanded deal, AbbVie will pay an upfront fee of $25 million for additional rights to utilize Seattle Genetics’ ADC technology with AbbVie antibodies against oncology targets, including access to Seattle Genetics’ pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer ADC technology and EC-MAb site-specific conjugation technology.