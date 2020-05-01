Seattle Genetics jumps as quarterly results beat expectations

Shares in US biotech Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN) were 8% higher within minutes of trading starting on Friday, following the announcement of the company’s quarterly financial results.

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $234.5 million, 20% higher than it was in the same period of 2019 and ahead of analysts’ average expectations of $212.1 million.

"We have exciting prospects for future growth"Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $168.4 million, or $0.98 per diluted share. When adjusted for investment costs, this came to $0.64 cents per share, which again beat analyst expectations.