Monday 12 January 2026

Second approval for Keytruda and Lenvima combination

Biotechnology
12 August 2021
fda-big

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a new approval for the combination of Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Lenvima (lenvatinib), the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai (TYO: 4523).

This approval is for the first-line treatment of adults with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and adds to the first indication in endometrial cancer.

"We are committed to further exploring Keytruda plus Lenvima in other difficult-to-treat cancers"Gregory Lubiniecki, vice president, Oncology Clinical Research, Merck Research Laboratories, said: “This FDA approval reinforces the potential of Keytruda plus Lenvima, which is now approved for two different types of cancer. In the study, Keytruda plus Lenvima demonstrated a survival benefit for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, supporting the importance of this combination as a new first-line treatment option for these patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EC nod for Lenvima plus Keytruda in two indications
29 November 2021
Biotechnology
Regular FDA approval for Keytruda plus Lenvima in endometrial cancer
22 July 2021
Biotechnology
Keytruda, Lynparza and Lenvima central to Merck & Co's ASCO offering
25 May 2021
Biotechnology
Positive Phase III data for Lenvima/Keytruda combo
11 November 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze