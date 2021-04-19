Second indication of Sarclisa for relapsed MM approved by EC

The European Commission (EC) has approved Sarclisa (isatuximab) in combination with Amgen's (Nasdaq: AMGN) Kyprolis (carfilzomib) and dexamethasone (Kd) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least one prior therapy.
This marks the second EC approval for French pharma major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Sarclisa in combination with a standard of care regimen in less than 12 months. Sanofi shares were up 1.1% at 85.97 euros by late morning trading today.
This adds to the competition against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen’s multiple myeloma drug Darzalex (daratumumab), which Sanofi hopes Sarclisa will outperform. Janssen has also been able to secure approval for a new subcutaneous formulation of Darzalex, dubbed Darzalex Faspro, offering a much faster and easier mode of administration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze