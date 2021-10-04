Selecta links with Takeda on next generation gene therapies

Massachusetts, USA-based Selecta Biosciences (Nasdaq: SELB) today announced that it has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) to develop targeted, next-generation gene therapies for two indications within the field of lysosomal storage disorders.

The collaboration leverages Selecta’s ImmTOR platform to enable redosing of transformative therapies, and the news pushed the firm’s shares up as much as 4.6% to $4.38 in early trading.

Selecta’s ImmTOR platform enhances transgene expression and addresses adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector immunogenicity constraints to deliver transformative therapies, the company noted.