Monday 12 January 2026

Selecta links with Takeda on next generation gene therapies

Biotechnology
4 October 2021
takeda_corporate_large

Massachusetts, USA-based Selecta Biosciences (Nasdaq: SELB) today announced that it has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) to develop targeted, next-generation gene therapies for two indications within the field of lysosomal storage disorders.

The collaboration leverages Selecta’s ImmTOR platform to enable redosing of transformative therapies, and the news pushed the firm’s shares up as much as 4.6% to $4.38 in early trading.

Selecta’s ImmTOR platform enhances transgene expression and addresses adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector immunogenicity constraints to deliver transformative therapies, the company noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Selecta expands partnership with Sarepta; other updates
13 June 2022
Biotechnology
Takeda and TiGenix in licensing deal ex-USA for Crohn's disease drug Cx601
5 July 2016
Biotechnology
Sanofi exercises option on second program with Selecta Biosciences
13 May 2015
Biotechnology
Takeda leads the gene therapy charge in Japan
15 November 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze