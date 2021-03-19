Selexis signs license deal with SpyBiotech on HCMV vaccine program

In just a little over a week, Selexis has announced three agreements with drug developers – Pandion, BITT and now UK biotech firm SpyBiotech – that are levering Selexis’ SUREtechnology Platform to develop a variety of biologics and vaccines.
Selexis, a JSR Life Sciences company based in Switzerland, says the commercial license agreement with SpyBiotech will advance the development of the company’s lead vaccine program for human cytomegalovirus (HCMV). Under the new agreement, SpyBiotech will leverage Selexis’ proprietary SUREtechnology Platform to generate cell lines vital to advancing this HCMV program to human clinical trials.
SpyBiotech’s technology is particularly exciting, says Selexis, because it can circumvent the significant complexities and challenges of binding antigens to vaccine delivery platforms. As a result, it may now be possible to develop vaccines previously thought to be too difficult to pursue. Since HCMV may infect nearly one in three US children by the age of five, a vaccine that can be developed quickly will be of great interest to the public health community.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze