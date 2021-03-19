Sunday 11 January 2026

Selexis signs license deal with SpyBiotech on HCMV vaccine program

Biotechnology
19 March 2021
vaccines_large-1-

In just a little over a week, Selexis has announced three agreements with drug developers – Pandion, BITT and now UK biotech firm SpyBiotech – that are levering Selexis’ SUREtechnology Platform to develop a variety of biologics and vaccines.

Selexis, a JSR Life Sciences company based in Switzerland, says the commercial license agreement with SpyBiotech will advance the development of the company’s lead vaccine program for human cytomegalovirus (HCMV). Under the new agreement, SpyBiotech will leverage Selexis’ proprietary SUREtechnology Platform to generate cell lines vital to advancing this HCMV program to human clinical trials.

SpyBiotech’s technology is particularly exciting, says Selexis, because it can circumvent the significant complexities and challenges of binding antigens to vaccine delivery platforms. As a result, it may now be possible to develop vaccines previously thought to be too difficult to pursue. Since HCMV may infect nearly one in three US children by the age of five, a vaccine that can be developed quickly will be of great interest to the public health community.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Avacta and Selexis partner on CHO cell lines
20 June 2019
Biotechnology
Agenus gains rights to Selexis SUREtechnology platform
10 January 2019
Biotechnology
Selexis and OSE Immunotherapeutics expand strategic alliance
28 September 2017
Biotechnology
Oxford scientists focus on urgent need for Epstein-Barr virus vaccine
23 May 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze