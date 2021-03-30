Self-injectable antibody wins multiple sclerosis nod in Europe

Danish cancer specialist Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB) has announced the granting of European approval to its development partner, Novartis (NOVN: VX), for Kesimpta (ofatumumab).

Kesimpta is a targeted B-cell therapy being developed and marketed worldwide by Novartis under a license agreement with Genmab.

The therapy has shown superior efficacy with a similar safety profile compared with teriflunomide, an oral multiple sclerosis (MS) therapy sold by Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) as Aubagio.