Senesco enters merger accord with Fabrus

USA-based biotech firm Senesco Technologies (OTCQB: SNTI) has agreed to terms and executed a non-binding Letter of Intent to merge with Fabrus, a privately-held, biotechnology company focused on expanding the clinical impact of antibodies by addressing drug targets resistant to traditional antibody discovery methods.

“We are excited by the opportunity to expand our R&D portfolio with high quality technology and look forward to potentially advancing a series of monoclonal antibody-based therapeutic candidates that will address multiple diseases,” stated Leslie Browne, president and chief executive of Senesco, adding: "Fabrus antibodies could complement our eIF5A gene regulatory platform, which has been shown to kill cancer cells, by directing nanoparticle-based therapeutics to the cells of interest."



Fabrus has two collaborations in place with large pharma and biotech companies to discover antibodies to their targets, and has an internal pipeline that includes next generation antibodies targeting renal cell carcinoma and inflammation. The company’s technology has been successful in generating antibodies against very difficult, therapeutically important cell surface receptors and ion channels.