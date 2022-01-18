Sensorion sinks as SENS-401 Phase II trial misses in hearing loss

French hearing loss specialist Sensorion (Euronext: ALSEN) saw its share plummet 42% yesterday, when it announced disappointing research results, and a further 13.7% to 0.91 euros today.

Sensorion presented results from the 115-patient Phase II AUDIBLE-S study of SENS-401 (Arazasetron), for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL), showing the candidate was safe and well tolerated, but did not meet the primary endpoint of 15 dB, a significant improvement in pure tone audiometry (PTA, dB) in the affected ear from baseline in comparison to placebo at the end of the four-week treatment period.