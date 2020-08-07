Serum Institute to take on COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries

A license agreement between USA-based Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) and the Serum Institute of India will provide for wider access to NVX‑CoV2373, the firm’s COVID‑19 vaccine.
The deal allows for development and commercialization of the vaccine candidate India and other low- and middle-income countries, building on an existing collaboration with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
The organizations will work together on clinical development, co-formulation, filling and finishing and commercialization, while the Serum Institute will be responsible for regulatory submissions and marketing authorizations.
