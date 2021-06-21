Servier inks I-O collaboration with PRISM BioLab

French privately-held drugmaker Servier has entered into an immune-oncology collaboration and exclusive license option with Japanese biotech PRISM BioLab.

Under the accord, PepMetics technology provided by PRISM BioLab are utilized to identify from their library or synthetize, characterize, and optimize small molecule compounds capable of binding and stimulating the activity of the target specified by Servier.

Wesley Blackaby, head of chemistry at Servier says: “We look forward to working with PRISM BioLab in this collaboration. The PRISM BioLab technology has the potential to help with the identification and optimization of novel compounds against hard to drug targets, in particular in cancer, which is one of the group’s priority R&D areas.”