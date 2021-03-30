Setback for Merck, which gets CRL for Keytruda sBLA

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking approval for Keytruda, for the treatment of patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant (pre-operative) treatment, then continuing as a single agent as adjuvant (post-operative) treatment after surgery.
Merck is reviewing the letter and will discuss next steps with the FDA. An anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda is by far Merck’s biggest-selling drug, generated sales of $14.4 billion last year.
The application was based on pCR data and early interim event-free survival (EFS) findings from the Phase III KEYNOTE-522 trial, which is continuing to evaluate for EFS. Ahead of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for the application, the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 10-0 that a regulatory decision should be deferred until further data are available from KEYNOTE-522. The next interim analysis is calendar-driven and will occur in the third quarter of 2021.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze