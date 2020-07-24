Setback for Moderna as court upholds Arbutus patent

After a run of positive announcements on the clinical side, mRNA therapeutics and vaccines developer Moderna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRNA) has been struck with a patent blow, knocking 10% off its share price.
A ruling from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has found that an Arbutus Biopharma (Nasdaq: ABUS) patent should not be revoked, as the firm had requested.
Moderna argued the patent, which relates to lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology, should be annulled as being too obvious.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze